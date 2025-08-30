Safety camp held for fireworks factory owners, workers in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A safety awareness training camp for fireworks factory owners and workers was conducted at the district collectorate here on Friday. The programme was jointly organised by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and the district administration.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman emphasised the importance of adhering to safety guidelines in licensed fireworks factories.

During the session, officials explained key safety practices to be followed at workplaces. Workers must wear only cotton clothing and avoid polyester or synthetic fabrics, while rubber mats should be placed in chemical rooms. Foot-cleaning mats must be installed at the entrances to production and drying areas, and copper pin rods provided for grounding static electricity before entry. Mobile phones, radios, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside factory premises, the participants were told.