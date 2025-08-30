Shankar Jiwal new fire commission chief, no word on next DGP yet

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is yet to announce incumbent state police chief Shankar Jiwal’s successor despite appointing him as the chairman of a newly formed Fire Commission with effect from Monday, the day after his last day in office.

Though the state government did not issue any orders at the time of going to press on Friday, highly placed police sources said that an order appointing DGP (adminstration) G Venkatraman as the ‘in-charge’ chief will be issued on Sunday. This comes after the state government sent the names of eight officers eligible to be appointed as the next chief to the UPSC just last week, the sources added.

Going strictly by seniority, Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar and Sandeep Rai Rathore from the 1992 batch would have been the top three in contention for being chosen for the top job by the state government. The other five names submitted to UPSC include Vannia Perumal, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, G Venkatraman, Vinit Wankhede and Sanjay Mathur.

However, top police sources indicated that owing to the delay in sending the list of eligible officers to Delhi, the state government is likely to appoint Venkatraman, a 1994 batch officer and native of Nagapattinam, as the in-charge Head of Police Force (HoPF). Given that he is just 57, Venkatraman can have an uninterrupted stint till June 2028.