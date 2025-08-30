Three killed in separate road accidents in Natrampalli

TIRUPATTUR: Three people were killed and one injured in two separate accidents on the Chennai–Bengaluru National Highway in Natrampalli on Friday.

In the first incident, which occurred around 12 noon at K Bandarapalli, on the Chennai–Bengaluru carriageway, Chennai-based J Devaraj (65) died after the car driven by his son, D Narasimhaprasad, rammed a container lorry moving ahead of them. Their friend, N Srinivasalu (55), who was seated in the rear, sustained a leg injury and was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. Police said the trio were on their way to Bengaluru to look at a site when the accident occurred. Devaraj, a resident of Choolai in Chennai, died on the spot, while Srinivasalu, a resident of Mogappair, is under treatment. Narasimhaprasad escaped unhurt.

In the second accident, which took place around 2 pm at GP Nagar, Pananthoppu, on the Bengaluru–Chennai carriageway, two people died on the spot. Police said R Santhoshkumar (36), of Jangalapuram, was riding a two-wheeler when he suddenly hit S Ramesh (53), who was grazing a cow by the roadside. Both were flung onto the GP Nagar name board in the impact and died instantly. Ramesh was a resident of GP Nagar. Both Santhoshkumar and Ramesh were residents of Tirupattur district.

The bodies of Devaraj, Santhoshkumar, and Ramesh were sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital for post-mortem. Cases have been registered and investigations are on.