Tiruchy: Horticultural Research Institute launches livelihood support scheme for tribals of Pachamalai Hills

TIRUCHY: The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, has launched the 'Seed Village Scheme' to support the livelihood of tribal people in the Pachamalai Hills, near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy.

Officials said this model is being introduced for the first time in a hilly tribal region.

Tusar Kanti Behera, Director of ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru, who visited Pachamalai on Wednesday, launched the scheme under which tribal farmers will cultivate vegetables exclusively for seed production, which will be directly procured by IIHR.

"This is the first time such a direct procurement initiative is being carried out in any hilly tribal area. Pachamalai is setting a historic example," Dr Behera said.

When farmers are unable to get a reasonable price for their produce, they need not discard it as waste. Instead, they can retain the produce at the plant stage and convert it into seeds. These seeds will then be procured directly by IIHR, enabling farmers to earn income and avoid losses, officials stated.

In an effort to empower tribal communities residing in Pachamalai Hills by promoting sustainable horticulture, the Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, and IIHR Bengaluru, have jointly implemented the 'Tolkudiyinar Velanmai Melanmai Thittam - Ainthinai' programme for the past one year.

So far, the initiative has benefited 125 farmers who have successfully cultivated tomato, chillies, mango, guava, and papaya using high-yield 'Arka' seedlings supplied by IIHR, Bengaluru.