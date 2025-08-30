TNGECL seeks nod for Rs 4,500 crore hydropower project

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has submitted detailed reports to the state government seeking approval for the 1,100 MW Palar-Porundalar pumped storage hydropower project in Dindigul. The project is estimated to cost Rs 4,500 crore.

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that the power plant will be developed in partnership with NLC India Renewables under the Public-Private Partnership model, with NLC holding 74% share and TNGECL 26%.

The official explained that though TNGECL has already secured the feasibility report and board approval, the project still requires clearances from the union government. “However, before that, we need the state government’s approval,” he added.

Pointing to rising electricity demand, the official said, “The state-run discom faces difficulty in meeting peak-hour demand, especially during evenings. Pumped storage projects help address this by using surplus power during off-peak hours to pump water into an upper reservoir, which is later released to generate electricity during peak hours. The project will play a key role in stabilising supply,” he added.