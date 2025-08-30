Traffic diversions announced in Puducherry for Vinayagar idol procession

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Traffic Police have announced vehicle-free zones and traffic diversions ahead of the Vinayagar idol immersion procession on Sunday.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Superintendent of Police, Traffic (North-East), said, “As a continuation of the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival celebrated on Wednesday, the immersion of Vinayagar idols in the sea is to be held on Sunday. The idols from various places in Puducherry will congregate at Saram Avvai Thidal and then take out a procession via Kamaraj Salai, Nehru Street, MG Road, Ajanta Junction, Old Distillery, and Beach Road for immersion.”

The statement further said, “The idols from Muthialpet side will also be taken to Pattankadai Junction via Anna Salai, and the idols from Nellithope side will also be taken to Pattankadai Junction via Maraimalai Adigal Salai and Anna Salai.”

On traffic arrangements, the release said, “All heavy vehicles including town buses, route buses and also light motor vehicles coming from Kalapet via Muthialpet towards New Bus Stand, Puducherry shall have to take right at Muthialpet Ezhaimaramman Koil Junction, Shivaji Statue, Kokku Park, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Indira Gandhi Square, Nellithope and then reach Puducherry New Bus Stand.”