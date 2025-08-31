Centre will extend all support to Tiruppur knitwear industry: BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

TIRUPPUR: The central government will extend support to the Tiruppur knitwear industry, said state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran in Tiruppur on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said, "Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts have a large number of exporters who are likely to be affected by the US tariff hike. The central government will provide necessary assistance to ensure exporters and workers are not affected. Two days ago, Tiruppur exporters met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and raised the issue with her. She also gave assurance that the central government will provide appropriate protection to prevent job losses."

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested that export policies be redefined, considering the current situation. However, the chief minister has to explain on what basis the change in export policies is required. This is an international issue and our exporters are currently in crisis. The opposition parties should work together with the central government for the benefit of exporters, and not indulge in politics. The chief minister should have announced concessions to the exporters in terms of power tariff, property tax, etc. His announcement of a protest is unacceptable."