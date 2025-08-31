Centre will extend all support to Tiruppur knitwear industry: BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

TIRUPPUR: The central government will extend support to the Tiruppur knitwear industry, said state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran in Tiruppur on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said, "Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts have a large number of exporters who are likely to be affected by the US tariff hike. The central government will provide necessary assistance to ensure exporters and workers are not affected. Two days ago, Tiruppur exporters met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and raised the issue with her. She also gave assurance that the central government will provide appropriate protection to prevent job losses."
"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested that export policies be redefined, considering the current situation. However, the chief minister has to explain on what basis the change in export policies is required. This is an international issue and our exporters are currently in crisis. The opposition parties should work together with the central government for the benefit of exporters, and not indulge in politics. The chief minister should have announced concessions to the exporters in terms of power tariff, property tax, etc. His announcement of a protest is unacceptable."
When talking about Stalin’s foreign trip, he said, "Stalin earlier visited Dubai to attract business investments, and had said business investments worth Rs 6,000 crore had come to Tamil Nadu. Then he went to Spain to attract business investments, and also went to United States. He stated that business investments worth Rs 7,000 cr have been attracted from the US. But we don't see any investments here. His foreign trips are an eye wash. Stalin should issue a white paper in this regard.”
When criticising TVK president Vijay, Nagenthran said, "Vijay's political speeches are immature. His political campaign tour will make no impact and he will not cause any damage to the NDA."
Earlier, Nangenthran participated in a welfare assistance distribution event organised by the BJP on Vinayagar Chathurthi in Tiruppur, and later participated in a public meeting organised by the Hindu Munnani in Tiruppur on Saturday night.