Devotees urge to set up selfie point at Srirangam, Rockfort temples in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Welcoming the HR&CE department recently setting up a selfie point at the Mariamman temple in Samayapuram, devotees and local residents seek a similar facility at the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, as well as at the Rockfort temple to take home memories of their visit in the form of photographs and videos.

Ten days ago, the HR&CE department, with support from a donor, set up a selfie point, 'Namma Samayapurathaal' on the premises of the Samayapuram temple at a cost of Rs 5.8 lakh. The installation featuring illuminated letters and decorative lighting allows devotees to stand at the spot and take photos and videos.

According to officials, the purpose of the initiative is to strengthen the emotional connection between devotees and the temple. "The selfie point is meant to enhance the temple experience for devotees as well as for them to enjoy their visit. We are also planning gardening work, spending Rs 1 lakh, around the area and installing benches. The work will begin soon. The project has also been funded by the same donor," said AR Prakash, joint commissioner of the temple.

On the selfie point, R Suganya, a resident of Samayapuram, said, "It is a welcome idea, especially for families who come from faraway places. It provides them a way to mark their visit in a meaningful manner and share their experiences, be it on social media or with relatives back home. For the elderly or disabled visitors, a selfie spot in an open area makes the temple visit more inclusive and accessible."

"I love the selfie point at Samayapuram. It adds a modern touch while maintaining the temple's spiritual vibe. It would be great to have something similar in Srirangam, where thousands of devotees visit every day," said M Devi, a frequent visitor to the Ranganathaswamy and Rockfort temples.

Pointing out that young people love taking photos and sharing them, she added, “If it (selfie point) encourages them to visit temples more often, it is a good idea.”

When contacted, a senior official from the HR&CE department in Tiruchy told TNIE, "The Srirangam and Rockfort temples already have viewpoints of the gopurams and surrounding areas. We, however, will consider expanding the initiative to these temples as well."