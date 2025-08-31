Don’t criticise Annamalai and Vijay: EPS to cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the district secretaries and senior party functionaries not to criticise former BJP state president K Annamalai and actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Chairing a consultative meeting of senior functionaries and district secretaries at the party headquarters here as part of the preparations for the 2026 Assembly election on Saturday, Palaniswami told the functionaries that the political climate could change at any time and therefore unnecessary criticism should be avoided, sources said.

The meeting was attended by presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain, treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan, headquarters secretary S P Velumani, deputy general secretaries KP Munusamy and Natham R Viswanathan, along with several former ministers. As many as 85 district secretaries took part in the meeting.

In his address, EPS stressed that with only a few months left for the Assembly election, district secretaries must work with full commitment to ensure the party’s victory. He pointed out delays in the formation of booth committees in certain places and instructed functionaries to rectify the lapses forthwith.

He urged district secretaries to remain engaged with the public, address local issues, and capitalise on every opportunity to highlight the shortcomings of the ruling DMK government.