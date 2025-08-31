Following truck accident, public accuses state highways of laying thick rumble strips in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: The public blocked the Pollachi-Palladam road at Kamanaickenpalayam near Sultanpet on Saturday after a truck lost control due to thick rumble strips laid on the road. The truck veered off the road, hitting a parked car, and halted only after ramming into a bakery on the roadside. Locals blocked traffic on the Palladam-Sultanpet road at V Mettur junction near Kamanaickenpalayam, accusing the State Highways department of laying thick rumble strips, which allegedly caused frequent accidents here.

According to sources, the accident occurred around 11 am on Saturday when a truck carrying cardboard boxes was travelling from Palladam to Udumalpet. The driver Suresh (40) was speeding on the four-lane highway and swerved slightly to the left to avoid hitting another vehicle. While his left wheels remained on the smooth road, the right wheels rolled onto the thick rumble strips, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The truck struck a car parked along the road and dragged it for a few metres before coming to a stop after hitting the front of a bakery. A customer Lakshmi (64) sustained leg injuries from a flying stone during the accident.

"The car was completely smashed by the truck, and the front of the shop was also heavily damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported," police said.

The public accused the state highways department of laying rumble strips without following regulations in more than 15 places on both sides of the road between Palladam and Sultanpet.