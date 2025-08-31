MP Sasikanth Senthil firm on continuing hunger strike demanding TN's Samagra Shiksha fund share

CHENNAI: Congress MP representing Thiruvallur Parliamentary constituency, Sasikanth Senthil, on Sunday said he was firm on continuing his hunger strike demanding Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Samagra Shiksha Scheme funds.

Senthil was admitted to the government hospital on Saturday night following high blood pressure on the second day of his hunger strike.

He began his strike on August 29 against the BJP-led union government's decision to withhold Rs 2,152 crore of SSA funds.

Senthil said the Union government's decision has put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty.

Senthil did not react to TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai's request to give up his strike, as this would inadvertently divert attention from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's nationwide campaign against the electoral malpractices.