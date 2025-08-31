Rameswaram fishers seek financial aid to bring back boats released by Sri Lankan court

RAMANATHAPURAM: Several boat owners from Rameswaram have appealed to the state and union governments for financial aid to retrieve and repair their boats, which were released by the Sri Lankan court, after a protracted legal process between late 2024 and early this year.
For the alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the Lankan navy confiscated hundreds of Indian fishing boats over the recent years. Twelve among them -- confiscated during 2022 and 2023 -- were released by the SL court.
When the respective boat owners from Rameswaram visited Mailadi port in Sri Lanka, they found five boats damaged beyond repair and seven in salvageable condition.
Leaders of fishermen associations highlighted that many boats seized by the SL navy in 2023 are still pending release.
They urged the Centre to coordinate with the Lankan government to fast-track the procedures so that owners could reclaim their boats without prolonged delays.
However, retrieving the boats is only a part of the struggle for the boat owners. Michael Raj, a boat owner from Rameswaram, said he had already spent several lakh rupees on his travel to Sri Lanka for the legal proceedings. He said, “Now, I have to spend nearly Rs 2 lakh more to salvage my boat. The state or the union government can extend financial support.”
He said the released boats are blocked in the Sri Lankan port, as newer seizures have been docked ahead of them. “It will take some time to clear the path for bringing our boats out,” he added.
Moreover, there are other issues to be dealt with upon bringing the boats to Tamil Nadu, speaking about which Manikandan, another boat owner from Rameswaram, pointed out that the boats left without maintenance for years require heavy restoration.
“Each boat will need Rs 5-10 lakh for repairs before resuming operations. Government assistance is crucial for fishermen to get back on their feet,” he said.
All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association president P Jesu Raja said, “Even after getting release orders, boat owners must secure clearances from both the Indian government and Sri Lankan authorities to enter the waters of the island nation and retrieve the boats. Though two years have passed since the seizure, the owners have not been able to bring their boats back. The seven owners have submitted their willingness to bring their boats back. The centre should process it quickly and also request Sri Lanka to allow access.”