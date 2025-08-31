Rameswaram fishers seek financial aid to bring back boats released by Sri Lankan court

RAMANATHAPURAM: Several boat owners from Rameswaram have appealed to the state and union governments for financial aid to retrieve and repair their boats, which were released by the Sri Lankan court, after a protracted legal process between late 2024 and early this year.

For the alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the Lankan navy confiscated hundreds of Indian fishing boats over the recent years. Twelve among them -- confiscated during 2022 and 2023 -- were released by the SL court.

When the respective boat owners from Rameswaram visited Mailadi port in Sri Lanka, they found five boats damaged beyond repair and seven in salvageable condition.

Leaders of fishermen associations highlighted that many boats seized by the SL navy in 2023 are still pending release.

They urged the Centre to coordinate with the Lankan government to fast-track the procedures so that owners could reclaim their boats without prolonged delays.

However, retrieving the boats is only a part of the struggle for the boat owners. Michael Raj, a boat owner from Rameswaram, said he had already spent several lakh rupees on his travel to Sri Lanka for the legal proceedings. He said, “Now, I have to spend nearly Rs 2 lakh more to salvage my boat. The state or the union government can extend financial support.”