Stalker on bail attacks woman for second time in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Spurned by the rejection of a proposal, a man from Salem district attempted to kill a woman in Coimbatore city for the second time, on Saturday. Earlier, he had attempted to kill the woman in 2022 at her workplace, following which she escaped with stab injuries.

After being released on bail, he again assaulted her with a sickle near her residence in Kuniyamuthur. She suffered deep cuts on her head and was admitted to a hospital. Police sources said the suspect, S Dinesh (29) from Salem district, started following the 24-year-old woman on social media a few years ago and they became friends. When Dinesh’s proposal was rejected by the woman, he visited her workplace near Lakshmi Mills on July 11, 2o22, and stabbed her after an argument. The victim suffered injuries to her face and neck. The accused was arrested by Racecourse police and lodged him in prison.

“Around 5 pm on Saturday, Dinesh allegedly followed her near Kuniyamuthur and assaulted her with a sickle with intent to kill. She raised alarm, and Dinesh fled the spot. The victim was hospitalised and is now stable. A senior police officer said, after the first incident, he threatened the girl by email and then approached her family a few months ago seeking to marry her and was rejected. Meanwhile, Dinesh found out that she was preparing to get married.