Students allege government-aided college barred them from convocation over fee protest

MADURAI: A section of the 2022-23 batch students of a government-aided college functioning on the outskirts of the city has alleged that they have been barred from participating in the convocation event, to be held on September 13, because they staged a protest opposing the collection of excessive fees.

S Devaraj, a student of the college and district secretary of the All India Students Association (AISA), said 45 students, including himself from the Economics department, and 50 students from the history department from the 2022-23 batch have been given the harsh treatment. "During our college days, we fought against the excessive collection of fees. The college will distribute degree certificates to 2022-23 batch pass-out students in the convocation on September 13. But we haven't received communication," He said. "When we inquired in the college, authorities informed us that we are not allowed to receive degree certificates on stage. We will receive them by post or can collect them in person later," he added.

The students said they met the Regional Joint Director(RJD) of collegiate education, Pon Muthuramalingam and Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Registrar (in charge) M Ramakrishnan and requested them to allow the students to attend the convocation.

Pon Muthuramalingam told TNIE that he would take appropriate action. The college secretary said, "College is yet to receive convocation certificates for these 95 students."

When contacted, MKU Controller of Examinations (in charge) S Muthiah said the department had already dispatched degree certificates of all students of the 2022-23 batch to the college.