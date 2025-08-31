Tamil Nadu to tag Olive Ridley turtles for two-year telemetry study

CHENNAI: The state has announced a two-year telemetry study, from 2025 to 2027, to track the movements of Olive Ridley turtles along its coastline using satellite and flipper tagging. The initiative aims to identify near-shore hotspots, migratory routes, and entanglement-prone fishing areas, providing science-backed strategies to reduce fishing-related mortality.

The government has sanctioned Rs 84 lakh for the project, and a G.O. was issued on Saturday. Of this, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will receive Rs 53.65 lakh for satellite tags, data transmission, and field operations, while the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) has been allocated Rs 30.29 lakh for nearshore surveys, fisher assessments, and flipper tagging. Immediate sanction has been accorded for Rs 59.14 lakh in 2025-26, with the balance to follow in the next financial year.

As part of the study, 20 Olive Ridley turtles will be fitted with Argos satellite transmitters-10 from Chennai and the rest from other nesting beaches along the Tamil Nadu coast. The devices will provide fine-scale movement data through the nesting season, especially in the 10-30 metre depth range where turtle activity overlaps with intensive fishing.

In addition, 10,000 flipper tags will be deployed to monitor long-term site fidelity, survivorship, and inter-rookery movement of around 5,000 turtles over multiple seasons.