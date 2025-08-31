Three members of gang on crime spree arrested in Madurai

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Virudhunagar police on Friday arrested three members of a gang for allegedly snatching a six-sovereign gold chain and robbing Rs 1,500 and two mobile phones from a government school teacher. The ensuing inquiry, however, revealed that the same gang was also involved in a burglary and had been hatching a murder plot.

The police recovered 8.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, four watches, two mobile phones, six machetes, three rods, Rs 20,000 in cash, and a four-wheeler from the suspects.

In a press note on Saturday, the police said the robbery took place on Thursday when Nagarani (48), a government higher secondary school teacher in O Sakkaralingapuram, was on her way to the school on her two-wheeler. A gang in a car allegedly snatched her gold chain, Rs 1,500 in cash and her two mobile phones.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police on Friday arrested the three suspects -- Balakumar (29) of Murugapettai in Tiruchy, Ajithkumar (28) of M Balapatti in Salem, and Suresh (21) of Tirunelveli -- at the Thirumangalam toll gate in Madurai district. During the interrogation, the police found that the same gang, after the robbery, also burgled a house in Rajakamangalam in Kanniyakumari district on the same day. The machetes and rods seized from the suspects were allegedly kept for murdering an individual, as a retaliation for a double murder that had occurred within the Ossur police station limits.

The police said they have formed special teams to arrest three other members of the gang, who are absconding. The arrested suspects have been remanded under judicial custody.