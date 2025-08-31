TN consumer court holds doctor liable for medical negligence, orders payment of Rs 10L compensation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held a private doctor liable for medical negligence and ordered him to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to a woman for partly cutting the bile duct while performing surgery to remove her gallbladder.

The order was passed recently by the president of the Commission, Justice R Subbiah, while partly allowing the petition filed by Shanthi Prabhuram of Anna Nagar, Chennai.

“It is only due to the conscious negligence and failure on the part of the first opposite party (Dr S Venkatraman) to act diligently on the histopathology report, the complainant suffered very many complications unnecessarily and whatever diligence shown by him at the later stage would not efface the effects of negligence that had already caused great level of damage to the complainant physically, mentally and financially,” the Commission said in the order.

It further stated, “as such, he shall be held liable proportionately and, in our considered opinion, directing him to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh would meet the ends of justice.”

Apart from ordering Rs 10 lakh compensation, the Commission also directed payment of Rs 25,000 for litigation expenses within eight weeks; failure to do so, shall carry an interest of nine per cent from the date of filing the complaint till the date of realisation.