Woman held for kidnapping tribal woman’s baby in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 25-year-old woman in Krishnagiri was arrested for kidnapping a six-month-old baby from a tribal woman.

According to police sources, the suspect, T Vijayasanthi (25) of Andiyur village near Uthangarai, was working as a helper in a private school in Bengaluru. Two years ago, she married Thimmaraj (25) of Natrampalayam, a daily wage worker in Bengaluru. In January, she delivered a stillborn baby girl and did not inform her husband.

The incident began on Friday afternoon when Vijayasanthi met the baby’s mother, an Irular woman named N Eswari (24), who was living with relatives under the Rayakottai flyover. Vijayasanthi, who had recently had a stillborn baby, convinced Eswari that she needed to buy clothes for her baby to ‘relieve a defect’ or ‘dhosam’. Eswari and her baby then went with Vijayasanthi to a shop to buy a dress.

Later that same evening, Vijayasanthi asked Eswari if she could take the baby to a nearby temple for a short time to perform a worship ritual. Eswari, trusting her, handed over the baby. However, both the baby and Vijayasanthi soon went missing.

After Eswari reported the incident, the Krishnagiri Taluk police formed a special team. They used CCTV footage and the suspect’s phone number to locate her in Hosur. The baby was successfully rescued late Friday night and reunited with her mother.

Based on Eswari’s complaint, police registered a kidnapping case against Vijayasanthi.