All work, no rest for booth level officers in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: Mohini*, a noon-meal cook at a government school in northern Tamil Nadu, is hunched over a steel basin, peeling the shells off freshly boiled eggs — lunch is barely half an hour away. She dips each egg into a bowl of water before transferring it into a vessel. Her assistant, Ramani*, helps her finish the task. The eggs peel easily today, but Mohini’s mind is elsewhere — on the long afternoon that awaits her, once the school shift ends.

Since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began on November 4, her life has followed a punishing rhythm, as Mohini is not just a cook; she is also a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in charge of SIR duty.

While other BLOs zip through their routes on two-wheelers, Mohini, who is in her forties, moves at a slower, steadier pace - on foot, house after house, lane after lane. Juggling between jobs, she clocks nearly 4-5km daily, driven by a spirit that refuses to tire even when her legs do.

Her day begins at 5 am. She wakes, bathes, cleans the house and prepares breakfast and lunch for her college-going children. After quickly gobbling up a dosa or idli, she rushes to the school. Until early November, this routine felt manageable. But with the added SIR workload, she barely gets a moment to sit. By 9.30 am, she must be inside the school kitchen.

Her morning follows the same sequence: chopping vegetables, cooking rice, preparing a large vessel of sambar, then settling down to peel eggs. Before the food is served to the kids, Mohini, Ramani and their supervisor eat the food to ensure that the seasoning is right.