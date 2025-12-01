Amit Shah’s house functioning as AIADMK headquarters: Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

ERODE: Sounding upbeat about DMK’s prospects, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin stated election strategies of other parties won’t have a bearing on the party’s performance in the western zone of the state. While addressing sixth Puthiya Dravida Kazhagam conference at Elumathur in Erode on Sunday, Udhayanidhi responded to right-wing attacks on Dravidian ideology.

“In the current environment, many people don’t like the name ‘Dravidian’. Just hearing this name sparks strong opposition and threats from Delhi. Even local right-wingers will spread various slanders. Recently, Governor RN Ravi said the word ‘Dravidian’ is a fiction. But our leader Karunanidhi has already answered all of these.” “We are Tamils by language, Dravidians by ethnicity, and Indians by nationality,” he added.

Flaying opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for his silence on “anti-Dravidian propaganda”, Udhaya said, “He forgot MGR and Annadurai. The only person on his mind right now is Amit Shah. Shah’s house is currently the headquarters of AIADMK and a few other parties. But no one can stop DMK’s victory in the west zone.”