Assistant professors in Coimbatore want vacant posts in B.Ed colleges filled

COIMBATORE: Assistant professors have urged the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to fill up vacant posts at the government B.Ed colleges through guest lecturers as a temporary measure.

A faculty member at a B.Ed college, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that seven government B.Ed colleges are functional in the state, and since 2009, not a single regular appointment has been made.

"For instance, the sanctioned regular teaching staff strength at the B.Ed College for Women in Coimbatore is 22. At present, 11 teaching staff work in regular posts, five work as guest lecturers, and the remaining posts are vacant.

Although workload has increased, existing teaching staff manage classes considering the students' education needs," he said. He added that, like in Coimbatore, posts are also vacant in colleges at Pudukkottai, Orathanadu, and other centres.

He further said that, as per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norm, all staff should be appointed to regular posts, but the higher education department refrains from following this. He demanded that the DCE should at least ensure that guest lecturers are appointed to vacant posts in B.Ed colleges, so that students receive proper education.