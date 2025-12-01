Ditwah impact: Coastal hamlets flooded in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: Relentless heavy rain triggered by cyclone Ditwah over the last three days resulted in seawater entering several residential localities in the coastal districts of Mayiladuthurai and Nagappattinam. At least 2 lakh acres of samba and thaladi crops are submerged in rainwater across four delta districts.

At Chandirapadi, a fishing village in Mayiladuthurai, seawater pushed inland for nearly 200 metres and surrounded about 100 houses past midnight on Saturday, leaving the residents in panic. “We were frightened to even open our doors and look out,” said 70-year-old Anjamma, adding they face the situation during every monsoon season.

“Seawater enters our houses every year; appliances and other items get damaged due to salt exposure. Permanent measures are needed to stop coastal erosion,” said Sugan, another resident of Chandirapadi. Officials said an expert team from IIT-Madras conducted a topography survey in mid-November and is preparing a Detailed Project Report to address erosion along the Chandirapadi coast. Flooding also affected several inland areas in the district.

In Kaliyappanallur panchayat of Tharangambadi taluk, residents of Rathinam Theru and Ambedkar Nagar said around 100 houses were surrounded by rainwater for more than three days. In Eduthukati Sathanur, encroachments on drainage canals lead to waterlogging. Officials removed them following complaints. Waterlogging was also reported near Sirkazhi.

In Koolaiyar village’s Vel Nagar, about 25 houses were surrounded by rainwater. Residents said water has been stagnating as there is no outlet for drainage. Some houses reported leakage, while families with children said they were struggling to access drinking water and food. Block Development Officials said removal of clogs in canals and creating channels from the flooded residential areas to the nearest drainage canals have been done since yesterday.

BOX Rain Record According to the RMC, Mayiladuthurai district recorded 707.61 mm of rainfall with an average of 117.94 mm from 8.30 am November 29 till 6.30 am on November 30. Sembanarkoil in Tharangambadi Taluk received the highest rainfall of 172.40 mm.

Nagapattinam district recorded a total of 857.20 mm with an average of 122.46 mm of rainfall during the same period. Tiruvarur district recorded a total of 872.20 mm with an average of 96.91 mm while Thanjavur district recorded a total of 1725.80 mm with an average of 82.18 mm. The rainfall reduced gradually from Sunday morning.

Crop inundation

According to agriculture department officials 22,573 hectares of samba and thaladi crop (55,789 acres) were inundated in Mayiladuthurai, 33,043 hectares (81,653 acres) in Nagapattinam, 20,030 hectares (49,494 acres) in Tiruvarur and 5,250 hectares (12,977 acres) in Thanjavur.