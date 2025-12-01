Dubai-bound Air India Express flight returns to Tiruchy after technical snag, circles in sky for an hour

TIRUCHY: A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight returned to Tiruchy International Airport on Monday after the pilots noticed a technical snag in the aircraft.

The aircraft circled in the sky for nearly an hour to burn fuel before making a soft landing at around 3.30 pm, airport sources said.

According to airport sources, Air India Express (Flight Number DXB611), which was scheduled to take off at 12.45 pm from Tiruchy International Airport on Monday, departed only at around 1.54 pm after a delay of more than an hour for unspecified reasons.

The flight, carrying over 160 passengers, had begun its journey towards Dubai when the pilots detected a technical issue mid-flight. They decided not to proceed to the destination.

“The flight was halfway through. However, due to a technical snag, it returned and landed safely at Tiruchy International Airport,” SS Raju, Airport Director, told TNIE.