Farmers in TN's Madhvarayapuram village seek protection of Noyyal river ecosystem from pollution

COIMBATORE: Farmers in Madhvarayapuram village demanded adherence to proper waste management protocols, as it is currently encouraging the use of open landfills. They said that the waste dumping along the Noyyal riverbed pollutes the ecosystem.

Restoration work along the Noyyal riverbanks which falls under Thondamuthur Union in Mathuvarayapuram Panchayat, Coimbatore, is currently underway at Kooduthurai, considered the origin of the river. Although the restoration work is almost complete, farmers are worried over severe pollution due to the waste accumulated in a nearby garbage dump site.

"The cleaning and desilting of the riverbanks is welcomed. However, because of the waste piling up in the garbage dump nearby, the entire area is getting heavily polluted. In the Mathuvarayapuram Panchayat garbage dump site, waste has accumulated beyond capacity and is now overflowing outside the compound. If this continues, the garbage will soon reach the riverbank. Before the river ecosystem is damaged, the piled-up waste must be removed and steps must be taken to prevent further accumulation," said K Gunasekaran, a farmer.

Farmers also said that Kooduthurai is used for performing the last rites and people who come for funerals are also contributing to the pollution of both the river and its banks.