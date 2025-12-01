In a first, tiger caught in TN shifted, released without sedation

NILGIRIS: For the first time in the state, a captured tiger was relocated without sedation.

On Saturday night the forest department shifted a three-year-old male tiger to the core area of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). It was transferred to a smaller cage from a larger one in which it was trapped before it was released into the forest.

It was captured the other day after it killed more than 13 cows in the surroundings of Devarsholai in the last nine months.

N Venkatesh Prabhu, district forest officer (DFO), Gudalur Forest Division, explained the capture and shifting process of the tiger named ‘GFDT32’.

“The carcass of a cow which was killed by the tiger a few days ago was kept in a big cage. As expected, the tiger became trapped in the cage in the wee hours of Saturday. The staff came to know about it only on Saturday morning at 8 am.

“Usually, a tiger or leopard trapped in a cage would be given sedation by the veterinarian, and then it would be shifted to a portable cage in a semi-conscious state. Moreover, the staff will be engaged to hold the animal and shift it from one cage to another. However, after capturing ‘GFDT32’, our team members didn’t want it to get a human imprint through handling or sedation as it would get stressed if sedated,” the DFO stated.

Though it took time for the big cat to get into the smaller cage on its own, we waited for hours for its welfare,” he added.