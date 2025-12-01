Madurai para athletes score big at international sports event

MADURAI: In a shining moment for Indian para sports, athletes from Madurai emerged as standout performers at the World Differently-Abled Sports Games 2025 in Thailand, clinching multiple medals and driving India’s overall success on the global stage.

According to sports department officials, para athletes from Madurai delivered exceptional performances — Muniyasamy claimed gold in discus throw (F53) and silver in javelin, while Sonai struck gold in javelin (F35) and silver in discus.

Manoj produced one of the best all-rounder performance for India with gold in javelin (F41), silver in shot put and bronze in discus. Ganesan secured silver in the 100m (F41), and Prasanth added two bronze medals in shot put and discus (F35), collectively placing Madurai among the top-performing districts of the Indian contingent.

The international championship, held from November 17 to 24, witnessed participation from para athletes representing 38 countries, with more than 65 Indian men and women competing in track and field events across disability classifications.

From Tamil Nadu, 27 athletes earned berths through the Tamil Nadu Para Olympic Sports Association. The state contingent received support from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

“The assistance from the Tamil Nadu government has helped us participate in such international events and secure medals with our performance,” said Prasanth, a para athlete from Madurai.

A felicitation ceremony was organised on the team’s return, during which sports officials appreciated the medal winners on Sunday.