No lights near RC Church roundabout in Hosur poses threat to bikers at night

KRISHNAGIRI: A roundabout near RC Church in Hosur lacking light at night is posing threat for motorists. Traffic regulation has also become difficult for police.

The roundabout has four roads heading to Denkanikottai road, Thalli road, Hosur town and Rayakottai road. About 10,000 vehicles pass this stretch daily and at from 6 pm to 10.30 pm, over 4,000 vehicles pass the roundabout.

A police source told TNIE, "During evening and night, it is difficult to regulate the traffic, because most of the vehicles will reach the point at high speed and thus minor accidents were being reported in the area when people were crossing the roads.

If a high mast light or lights at all four roads could be erected, people could easily see the vehicles at other sides without any disturbance, thus minor accidents could be prevented.

The roads are heading to railway station, Hosur bus stand, similarly heavy vehicles from Krishnagiri heading to Bengaluru are using the outer ring road at evening time. Thus light facility is essential in the stretch, which would protect many lives including traffic police personnel working in the spot."

Another police source added, "We have raised the issue twice to the Hosur City Municipal Corporation authorities in the past eight months but the issue is yet to be resolved. We've been assured the installation of high mast light using CSR fund. A small speed breaker is also essential towards Hosur town and to Denkanikottai road to prevent accident."

When TNIE was near the stretch on Sunday evening, three minor accidents were witnessed in the spot where bikers were hit by cars and a lorry. They escaped without injuries. HCMC Commissioner Mohammad Shabbir Alam said that steps are being taken to erect high mast lights near the roundabout soon.