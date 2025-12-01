Raj Bhavan now Lok Bhavan; CM Stalin says change needed in mindset, not name

CHENNAI: Accepting a suggestion made by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during the Governors’ Conference last year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that Raj Bhavans in all states and Raj Niwases in Union Territories will be renamed as Lok Bhavans and Lok Niwases, respectively. Pat came the reaction from Chief Minister MK Stalin. The CM said, “What is needed more than a change in the name is a change in the mindset”.
Underscoring that the Legislative Assembly equalled People’s Forum, Stalin asked, “Is it a mere eyewash that people who do not believe in the Legislative Assembly are renaming Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan (People’s House)? Or is it an attempt to subvert the very essence of principles of democracy?”
He said the actual need of the hour is to respect the governments elected by the people and the Assembly that has the sovereignty to fulfill the people’s will. “If there is no change in thought and action, this change (in name) is also unnecessary!,” the CM said.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sent a communication to all secretaries to the governors and Lt governors on November 25 about the renaming of Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas. In the communication, Gurrala Parthasarathi, joint secretary to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, said.
“During the Governors’ Conference 2024, it was suggested to rename Raj Bhavans as Lok Bhavans as the word Raj Bhavans smacks of colonialism. “Accordingly, it is requested that the offices of the Governor and the offices of the Lt. Governor may be named as ‘Lok Bhavan’ and ‘Lok Niwas’ respectively for all official purposes,” the communication added.
Governor RN Ravi himself has, on several occasions, referred to the Raj Bhavan as Makkal Maaligai (Lok Bhavan). On October 3, 2023, while addressing freedom fighters, the governor had said the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan was being transformed into Makkal Maaligai.
Immediately after receiving the communication from the centre, the WhatsApp group used by the governor’s office to send communications to the media was promptly renamed Lok Bhavan Tamil Nadu News. Invitations issued for an official programme on Monday also carried the new title.