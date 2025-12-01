Raj Bhavan now Lok Bhavan; CM Stalin says change needed in mindset, not name

CHENNAI: Accepting a suggestion made by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during the Governors’ Conference last year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that Raj Bhavans in all states and Raj Niwases in Union Territories will be renamed as Lok Bhavans and Lok Niwases, respectively. Pat came the reaction from Chief Minister MK Stalin. The CM said, “What is needed more than a change in the name is a change in the mindset”.

Underscoring that the Legislative Assembly equalled People’s Forum, Stalin asked, “Is it a mere eyewash that people who do not believe in the Legislative Assembly are renaming Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan (People’s House)? Or is it an attempt to subvert the very essence of principles of democracy?”

He said the actual need of the hour is to respect the governments elected by the people and the Assembly that has the sovereignty to fulfill the people’s will. “If there is no change in thought and action, this change (in name) is also unnecessary!,” the CM said.