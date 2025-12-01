Septuagenarian dies after attacker cuts off ear lobes in gold robbery in TN village

RANIPET: A 70-year-old woman, who was brutally stabbed and robbed of her gold earrings in Ranipet’s Agravaram village on Wednesday, died without responding to treatment at Adukkamparai Government Hospital in Vellore on Saturday night. M Salammal had been in a critical condition following the fatal attack.

According to SIPCOT police, the incident occurred around 12 am on Wednesday (November 26), when there was a power cut in the locality. The accused allegedly used a knife to cut both her ears while she was sleeping and tried snatching her gold earrings, weighing roughly around 4 grams. As Salammal tried to resist, he slashed her with the knife multiple times and fled the spot.

According to police sources, the neighbours saw Salammal lying in the house with severe injuries and rushed her to the Walajapet government hospital. Later Salammal was shifted to the Adukkamparai Government Hospital in Vellore.

SIPCOT sub-inspector Ramesh told TNIE that the accused, Vinod Kumar (37), is a neighbour living opposite to Salammal’s house. Vinod Kumar was arrested on the night of the attack and has been remanded to custoday, the sub-inspector said.

Salammal’s husband had passed away a few years ago and thereafter, she was living alone in a hut in Agravaram. The couple has two sons and one daughter, police added.