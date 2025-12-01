Tamil Nadu: Man kills wife, posts ‘selfie’ on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband at a private women’s hostel in the city on Sunday morning. Police said the man then took a ‘selfie’ of himself with her body and posted it as his WhatsApp status while waiting for the cops to arrest him.

The deceased has been identified as B Sripriya (28) of Tharuvai near Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district. Her estranged husband, S Balamurugan (32), allegedly posed with her body and posted the photo as his WhatsApp status with a message claiming she had betrayed him.

Other women at the hostel, who had fled for their lives after Balamurgan’s alleged attack, called the police. Balamurugan was waiting at the scene when the cops arrived, Rathinapuri police, who arrested him, said.