Banana plantation hit by cyclone Ditwah, farmers seek relief from TN government

MAYILADUTHURAI: Banana plantation farmers in Mayiladuthurai reported crop loss after strong winds due to Cyclone Ditwah brought down about 1,500 banana trees across Aarupaadhi village. Farmers say the loss exceeds roughly Rs 1 lakh for each field and urged the government to provide relief, noting that similar severe weather conditions affect farmers every two years.

Currently, out of a total average banana cultivation area of 511 hectares over the last five years, 37.1 hectares of banana plantation is reported to be inundated, according to a horticulture department official. The official added that there are currently 48 farmers who cultivate bananas.

“Farmers across Mayiladuthurai district grow banana trees in large numbers. In Aaru Paadhi village under Tharangambadi taluk, I had raised banana trees on three acres and had planned to harvest a part of the crop for the Karthigai Deepam season and the remaining in the coming month.

On Saturday night, strong winds brought down 300 trees,” said Prabakaran, a farmer from the village. The trees were ready for harvest, said Prabakaran, adding that the damage had caused a loss of more than Rs 1 lakh. He requested the government to provide compensation, considering the continued impact on banana farmers.

A senior official from the horticulture department said the damage assessment is being conducted. The official added that farm owners will receive compensation if the damage to the cultivated crops in their field exceeds 33 percent.