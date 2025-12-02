Madras HC quashes criminal case villagers demanding closure of tasmac

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently quashed a criminal case registered against several residents of Alagankulam village in Ramanathapuram district for staging a protest, without obtaining permission, against a Tasmac outlet in their village.

Allowing a petition filed by some of the protesters seeking to quash the case, Justice B Pugalendhi observed that it is the right of the society, whose health and family is devastated by the ill effects of liquor, to demand the closure of liquor outlets.

When they express their demand and protest peacefully, it cannot be said that an offence is committed, the judge added. On February 6, the petitioners staged a protest, seeking a direction for the closure of the Tasmac outlet on the ground that it is situated in a residential area and is causing nuisance to the public, especially women and school students.

The judge pointed out that the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) was established on May 29, 1983, with an object to prevent deaths on account of illicit arrack.