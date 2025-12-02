NCSC chief visits dalit man attacked for flagging panchami land encroachment in TN

MADURAI: The director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), S Ravivarman, on Monday held inquiries with a man who is receiving treatment in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) after he was assaulted by dominant cast members allegedly for approaching the court seeking retrieval of encroached panchami lands in Melur taluk.

The court on November 7 ordered eviction of encroachments. Ten days later, the petitioner was brutally attacked. Four of the attackers were arrested and police are on the lookout for more suspects.

S Muthuraja filed a case in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stating that 190 acres of Panchami land in Melur had been encroached. On November 18, he was assaulted allegedly by members of a dominant community. He suffered severe cut injuries.

On Monday, Ravivarman visited the GRH and was briefed about Muthuraja's condition. He instructed officials to ensure Muthuraja 's safety, compensation and rehabilitation. Speaking to TNIE, Ravivarman said, "The compensation will be declared within a few days to the victim. If the victim faces Incapacitation even after the surgery or medical treatment, additional compensation will be given."