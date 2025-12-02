Road users irked by bus stop near Jaffer Shah Street in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Motorists have appealed to authorities to shift the Ibrahim Park bus stop by at least 50 metres, saying buses halt directly in front of the entry point to Jaffer Shah Street on West Boulevard Road, causing traffic snarls.

S Kumar, a shop owner on Jaffer Shah Street, said, “Jaffer Shah Street and the adjoining Chan Bazaar are commercial hubs in the city. The road gets choked every time a buses halts at the stop. Moving it 50 metres away will make a big difference. Police are rarely seen here, and without enforcement, buses stop wherever they want.” With buses blocking entry, motorists trying to enter the the commercial stretch have to wait on the the main road, blocking traffic.

Several locals have raised the issue to corporation and city police, but no action has been taken so far. R Mahesh, a daily commuter, said, “It is not just traffic. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders often risk accidents while trying to squeeze past waiting buses. The bus stop is not clearly marked, the signage is inadequate. Passengers often stand in the middle of the road and increasing the risk of accidents. Also, auto rickshaws encroach on the area.”

When contacted, a police officer said, “Every morning we tell bus drivers to stop at the designated stop. If they follow instructions, it is sufficient. We will look into this issue and take action.”