Rs 32 crore drainage proposal not cleared yet, Nagapattinam hamlets turn cesspool during rain

NAGAPATTINAM: Two years have passed since the Naapattinam municipality sent a proposal to the directorate of municipal administration seeking approval and allocation of funds for a Rs 32 crore project to create basic infrastructure such as a drainage system in New Nambiyar Nagar and other localities.

With the government not clearing the proposal yet, the residents continue to face hardship during monsoon. Dinesh (name changed), a 28-year-old daily wage earner living in the tsunami rehabilitation settlement in New Nambiyar Nagar, routinely scoops waste from the overflowing septic tank in his backyard, carries it in a bucket for nearly half a kilometre, and empties it into a drainage canal.

He followed the same routine on Saturday as heavy rain caused water stagnation and sewage influx in his neighbourhood. This is also the rountine for the 40 families in the area, who are mostly Dalits. Although the residents live in individual houses built by NGOs after the 2004 tsunami, the locality lacks a functional underground drainage system.

NGOs had installed soak pits for each house and linked them to an underground pumping station and drainage line connecting to a nearby canal. Over time, the pumping station deteriorated, leading to overflow during monsoon. Each year, sewage mixed with rainwater enters homes.

"Last year, our houses were flooded as there was no way for the water to drain, and this year it is the same," said Vinodhini P, another resident, adding that toilets overflowed and waste entered their living space.