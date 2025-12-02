Strangers on Chennai-Coimmbatore train unite to help woman deliver baby

SALEM: In a remarkable display of unity and compassion, a group of passengers including a Shaivite pilgrim and a doctor helped a 25-year-old pregnant woman give birth to a baby on board a delayed Chennai-Coimbatore train.
Razia Banu and her husband Sulaiman Khan (35), an IT professional based in Bengaluru, were headed to Tiruppur for Razia’s delivery. Razia, who hails from Uthangarai near Krishnagiri, had been taken to her parents’ home for childbirth. Since her parents worked near Tiruppur and believed the medical facilities there were better, the couple decided to head to Tiruppur.
Accordingly, they boarded the Chennai-Coimbatore Intercity Express on November 28.
The train was running nearly three hours late, and shortly after boarding, Razia began experiencing labour pain. Passengers in the general compartment provided privacy, while several women in the coach, including Seethalakshmi, a Shaivaite pilgrim, offered support.
“Seethalakshmi stood by us throughout. When Razia’s water broke, everyone quickly alerted the authorities,” Sulaiman recalled.
An ambulance was waiting at Bommidi railway station, and when the train reached Bommidi, Dr N Kumaresan, an orthopedic physician from Vellore Government Hospital, who was also traveling on the train, came forward to assist.
“I cut the umbilical cord and removed the placenta using the first-aid kit,” said Dr Kumaresan.
Seethalakshmi, a 52-year-old from Annur, who was travelling from Chennai to Tiruppur, said, “The delivery was successful, and the moment the baby was born was very emotional. Someone said it was Allah and Shiva who helped. That unity was truly touching.”
Razia and the baby were taken to a hospital in Bommidi and later shifted to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital.
“I have been following their progress and both are safe,” Dr Kumaresan added. Sulaiman Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude and said, “The way everyone came together during such a difficult time was overwhelming. We are thankful to all who helped us.”