Strangers on Chennai-Coimmbatore train unite to help woman deliver baby

SALEM: In a remarkable display of unity and compassion, a group of passengers including a Shaivite pilgrim and a doctor helped a 25-year-old pregnant woman give birth to a baby on board a delayed Chennai-Coimbatore train.

Razia Banu and her husband Sulaiman Khan (35), an IT professional based in Bengaluru, were headed to Tiruppur for Razia’s delivery. Razia, who hails from Uthangarai near Krishnagiri, had been taken to her parents’ home for childbirth. Since her parents worked near Tiruppur and believed the medical facilities there were better, the couple decided to head to Tiruppur.

Accordingly, they boarded the Chennai-Coimbatore Intercity Express on November 28.

The train was running nearly three hours late, and shortly after boarding, Razia began experiencing labour pain. Passengers in the general compartment provided privacy, while several women in the coach, including Seethalakshmi, a Shaivaite pilgrim, offered support.

“Seethalakshmi stood by us throughout. When Razia’s water broke, everyone quickly alerted the authorities,” Sulaiman recalled.

An ambulance was waiting at Bommidi railway station, and when the train reached Bommidi, Dr N Kumaresan, an orthopedic physician from Vellore Government Hospital, who was also traveling on the train, came forward to assist.