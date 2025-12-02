Tenkasi bus collision: Minister hands over solatium to kin of dead, injured

TENKASI: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Monday handed over solatium to the kin of families of those who died and to those who were injured in the collision between two buses at Duraisamiyapuram village on the Thirumangalam-Kollam National Highway on November 24.

According to sources, the families of six persons who died received Rs 3 lakh each. Solatium could not be given the family of a deceased person due to a lack of clarity regarding the legal heir status.

Each of the 35 persons who suffered grievous injuries received Rs 1 lakh and 18 persons who suffered minor injuries received Rs 50,000 each.

Collector A K Kamal Kishore, MLAs E Raja (Sankarankovil) and Sathan Thirumalaikumar (Vasudevanallur) were present.

During the event, R Pandiyaraja, a member of the District Road Safety Committee, submitted a petition to the minister seeking posting of traffic police personnel in Alangulam and Puliyangudi police sub-divisions.

He pointed out that the district had witnessed 13 road accident deaths in the past week, and the absence of traffic police in Alangulam and Puliyangudi was a contributing factor. Also, he called for establish traffic outposts in Pavoorchatram and Alangulam.