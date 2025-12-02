TN CM orders relief aid for 4,600 ha of crops hit by rains in October

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin conducted a review meeting with officials of various departments at the secretariat on Monday to assess the damages caused by rainfall and the rehabilitation measures being carried out in the affected areas.

Cyclonic storm Ditwah brought widespread rainfall to various districts in the state. Heavy rainfall was reported in the delta districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and also in Ramanathapuram over the past few days.

The CM had already held a similar meeting on November 27 regarding monsoon preparedness works. He also held a video conference meeting with the collectors of 14 districts about precautionary measures taken.

Subsequently, the CM reviewed the rain-caused damages and farmland affected. Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, higher officials from the revenue, disaster management and agriculture departments participated in the meeting. He also instructed the officials to take measures to immediately drain stagnant rainwater.

The CM directed the officials to provide relief funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund to the 4,235-hectare agriculture crops and 345-hectare horticulture crops that were affected due to rainfall in October. He also asked them to ensure that the people shifted to 39 relief centres at various have access to all basic amenities including food, drinking water and healthcare.