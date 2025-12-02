Transport Min refutes allegation that contract drivers were responsible for Tenkasi bus crash

MADURAI: Transport minister S S Sivashankar on Monday dismissed opposition allegations that contract drivers were responsible for the Nachiyarpuram road accident.

Addressing the media at Government Rajaji Hospital after meeting the victims’ and deceased’s families, he clarified that both drivers involved were government employees.

He added that contract drivers are appointed only to manage vacancies, a long-standing practice followed irrespective of the ruling government.

Referring to the Tenkasi tragedy on November 24 involving two private buses, Sivashankar said it was the “deadliest accident in three years”.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are underway, he added.

Responding to a query on drivers being posted without experience, he said, “Opposition parties make such claims because they want to accuse the government for political mileage. To prevent accidents, sufficient training is given to the drivers.”

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia from PMNRF for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.