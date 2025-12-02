TVK general secretary meets Puducherry CM, DGP for rally nod

PUDUCHERRY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Bussy N Anand visited the office of the Puducherry Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday regarding permission for the TVK leader Vijay’s campaign rally. Officials asked him to return on Tuesday, sources said.

In the petition, the party stated, “TVK leader Vijay will begin a public outreach programme in Kalapet, Puducherry. After that, public meets will be held at Ajanta Signal, Uppalam Water Tank, Sonampalayam Junction, Marappalam Junction, Ariyankuppam, Thavalakuppam, Kirumampakkam and Kanniyakovil from 9 am to 5 pm. Vijay will address the public at Oupalam, Sonampalayam Junction.”

Anand also met CM N Rangasamy and Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan on the same day and requested that permission be granted. Speaking to reporters, Anand said, “We have been asked to attend a meeting on Tuesday regarding our request for permission to conduct the rally.”