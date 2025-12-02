Unregulated parking chokes traffic around Gandhi market, commuters face hardship in TN's Trichy

TIRUCHY: Constant traffic snarls on Thanjavur Road near Gandhi Market in Tiruchy, a busy hub for wholesale vegetables and rice, have become a major concern for motorists and pedestrians.

The problem intensifies during peak hours, as heavy vehicle movement, encroachments, and unregulated parking cause long delays and bottlenecks. The stretch of Thanjavur Road between Gandhi Market and Old Palpannai is a key entry point to the city and serves thousands of daily commuters.

The area is home to wholesale vegetable markets, rice mills and godowns, grocery stores, agro traders, dry fruit marts, and general shops, making it one of the busiest commercial zones in the city. Yet, the lack of strict enforcement has allowed trucks to park and load or unload goods directly on the roadside, particularly between Gandhi Market and Varaganeri, for hours.

The problem is compounded by haphazard parking by customers and shopkeepers, who often leave their vehicles scattered across available spaces, further narrowing the road and worsening congestion. Regular commuters allege despite repeated complaints, authorities have not implemented adequate traffic management measures, allowing the chaotic situation to persist.

Several councillors have repeatedly raised the issue in council meetings, including the October session, pressing the city corporation and traffic police to take immediate action. Speaking to TNIE, Ward 16 councillor M Mathivanan said, “This stretch is extremely narrow due to the trucks parked all along the roadside.

Vehicles have to squeeze through tight gaps, which is very risky. It is essential for officials to enforce parking rules and regulate heavy vehicles, or accidents are bound to happen.” “Every morning, I struggle to get through this stretch.

Trucks carrying rice and vegetables often stop to unload goods during peak hours, while parked vehicles occupy almost half the road. It becomes chaotic, with motorists forced to weave through narrow gaps, putting themselves at risk of accidents.

Strict enforcement is needed to regulate heavy vehicle parking and ensure smooth traffic flow,” M Niranjan, a commuter from Ariyamangalam said. When contacted, a city traffic police officer said, “We are taking measures every morning to clear encroachments along the stretch.

Trucks are not allowed between 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm for loading or unloading. At other times, vehicles can operate, but heavy trucks must follow regulations and park in designated areas. However, we will closely monitor the situation.”