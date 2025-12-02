Wonderla opens amusement park in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated Wonderla Chennai, marking the entry of Wonderla group into the state after a decade-long effort to bring the project to fruition.

The Rs 611-crore park on the Mahabalipuram tourism corridor is Wonderla Holidays’ first in the state and fifth in the country.

The Bengaluru-based company said the new facility would bolster its presence in South and add momentum to a sector that has been recovering steadily since the pandemic.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and MSME Minister TM Anbarasan were present along with Wonderla’s team led by MD Arun K Chittilappilly. Wonderla Chennai has 43 rides across thrill, family and water categories and can handle about 6,500 visitors a day. The company expects the project to generate around 1,000 jobs.