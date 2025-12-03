99.45 per cent SIR forms handed out in TN, 94 per cent forms digitised

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has on Tuesday announced that Tamil Nadu has recorded significant progress in the ongoing Phase II Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

According to a press statement, as of December 2, Tamil Nadu, which has 6.41 crore electors, has distributed 6.37 crore electoral forms (EFs), covering 99.45% of the targeted households. The state has also digitised 6 crore forms, achieving 94.3% completion in the data-entry process.

Tamil Nadu has deployed 68,470 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 2.46 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for the door-to-door enumeration exercise. The statement further added that the digitised figures include voters found to be absent, shifted, deceased or having duplicate entries.

The enumeration phase for SIR Phase II runs from November 4 to December 11, and officials expect Tamil Nadu to complete both distribution and digitisation well ahead of schedule.