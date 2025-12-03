Additional Government Pleader hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Tenkasi

TENKASI: Additional Government Pleader working in the Shengottai District Munsif Court was hacked to death in broad daylight by unidentified persons in Tenkasi on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased individual has been identified by the police as Muthukumarasami, who was running his office in Tenkasi Koolakadai Bazar.

“When he was standing outside his office, a few unidentified persons began attacking him with sickles. His attempt to escape from them by running away failed. After the attack, the culprits fled from the scene. He was brought to the District Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment. However, he died without responding to the treatment.”

The Superintendent of Police, S Aravind, and other police officials visited the crime scene and conducted an inquiry.

The advocates staged a brief protest near Tenkasi's new bus stand, demanding that the police arrest the culprits.