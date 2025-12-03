AI cameras to assist cops in crowd control during Tiruvannamalai Maha Deepam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The state police are set to deploy an automated crowd monitoring system, which they termed an “artificial intelligence” based solution, for the first time during the Maha Deepam festival in the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday, when lakhs of people are expected to gather. The system follows the Madras High Court’s direction to the state government to follow strict crowd management at the temple.

The system, which is from the same Uttar Pradesh-based private agency (Synergy Telematics Private Limited) that deployed a similar system for crowd management during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj earlier this year, will involve the deployment of 230 CCTV cameras.

The cameras will be used for real-time crowd management and stampede prevention, addressing traffic congestion and for planning the bandobust.

The police said the system was tested during the chariot procession held in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, and the AI-based cameras identified an abnormal crowd at Sakthi Theatre junction, and helped them in timely intervention.

“The AI cameras will do a headcount of the entry and exit of people from an area. The headcount is essential so as to identify congestion areas. AI would do it with closer to 100% precision,” said a senior police officer of the bandobust team.