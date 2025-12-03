Banana leaf prices soar across TN after rains devastate plantations

TIRUNELVELI: With gale-force winds tearing down hundreds of acres of plantations across Tamil Nadu, the price of banana leaves has increased by many fold leaving hotels and wedding planners in a spot of bother.

On Monday, the price of a bundle of 200-240 banana leaves ranged between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,500. In the retail markets, a set of five leaves was sold for Rs 80 to Rs 90. Traders and farmers attribute the spike to dip in arrivals and demand ahead of the Karthigai deepam festival. Before the rains, a bundle cost Rs 300 for smaller leaves and up to Rs 600 for larger ones, said SPD Alagesan, a trader at Nethaji Bose Market in Tirunelveli Town.

Banana leaves brought from areas such as Eral and Kurumbur in Thoothukudi, Kalakkad in Tirunelveli, and Pavoorchatram and Alangulam in Tenkasi have drastically declined due to crop loss. During Ayutha Puja, a bundle was sold for Rs 5,000, which was normal given the demand during the pooja season. However, this is the first time the price has seen a steep increase in a non-festive season due to rain, he said.

At the Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani, Madurai, where 40 traders are dealing in banana leaves, a bundle of 200 leaves was sold for Rs 1,000 -1,500. In the Nagercoil APPTA market, the price of a bundle of 150 leaves was sold for Rs 800 -Rs 1,000, while it was sold Rs 250 -Rs 300 during normal days.