Coimbatore's Western Ring Road Phase 1 faces fresh delay, completion expected by Pongal

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's long-awaited Western Ring Road project has hit yet another delay as Phase 1 of the 32.43-km four-lane corridor, designed to divert heavy vehicles away from the heart of the city, is now expected to be completed around the Pongal festival in January.
The Western Ring Road, also known as the Western Bypass, will link Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) with Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67), cutting across 15 revenue villages. Once operational, the corridor is expected to significantly ease the load on critical stretches such as Gandhipuram, Ukkadam and Mettupalayam Road, providing an alternative route for trucks and long-distance travellers.
But the project has grappled with obstacles since its launch in August 2023. A shortage of suitable soil, strong opposition from farmers over sourcing earth from Chinnavedampatti lake area, rising construction material costs, labour shortage and weather-related disruptions have all pushed timelines further.
Phase 1 of the project, covering 11.80 km from Madukkarai to Madampatti, is nearly 95% complete. This stretch passes through Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam and Theethipalayam, and though major works are completed, essential finishing tasks remain. The Rs 250-crore Phase 1 of the project was originally scheduled for completion in August 2025, after which officials planned to shift focus to Phase 2. The completion was later revised to November. However, as the works are yet to be finished, the completion has been pushed to the second week of January.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior State Highways Department official said the pending work includes paving asphalt on a 2.5-km segment, completing the flyover at Mylkal and constructing about five truck lay bays. While the Madampatti junction flyover has been fully completed, work at the Mylkal junction remains just above 60%, with retaining wall construction currently under way.
"Land acquisition delays, shifting underground utilities, weather-related disruptions and even the presence of a crematorium near Mylkal slowed down the flyover work. We also faced unexpected hurdles in sourcing soil for embankment works. However, activity has picked up, and we expect to wrap up the works soon."
According to the department, the remaining 2 km of road work is expected to be completed by the second week of January. Although the Mylkal flyover construction will continue until March, the main carriageway is likely to be opened to the public by the last week of January.
Meanwhile, residents along the stretch have been demanding proper service roads. Officials confirmed that temporary earthen service roads will be laid for now and upgraded to asphalted roads once additional funds are sanctioned.
Meanwhile, 98% of land acquisition work has been completed for Phase 2 of the bypass, a 12.10-km stretch from Madampatti to Somayampalayam being built for Rs 368 crore. The highways department is currently waiting for government funds and Administrative Sanction (AS) to begin work. The land acquisition funds for the final 8.09-km Phase 3, covering Pannimadai to Narasimhanaickenpalayam, have also been sanctioned.
For now, officials say there are no plans to introduce toll collection for Phase 1, though a final decision will rest with the state government.
Western Ring Road - Phase One
Total Length - 11.80 km
Total Lanes - 4 lanes
Starts at - Mylkal (Near Madukkarai on Palakkad Main Road)
Ends at - Madampatti (Near Siruvani Main Road)
Areas covered - Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam and Theethipalayam
Total Junction Improvements - 12 junctions
Major junction improvements - 3 (Arivoli Nagar, Sellappan Goundan Pudur and Kikani School junction)
Total small bridges - 45
Total small bridges completed - 44
Total flyovers - 2 (Mylkal & Madampatti)
Total cost - Rs 250 crore
Current progress - 95% completed
Project commencement - August 2023
Project completion - January 2026 (Revised)