Coimbatore's Western Ring Road Phase 1 faces fresh delay, completion expected by Pongal

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's long-awaited Western Ring Road project has hit yet another delay as Phase 1 of the 32.43-km four-lane corridor, designed to divert heavy vehicles away from the heart of the city, is now expected to be completed around the Pongal festival in January.

The Western Ring Road, also known as the Western Bypass, will link Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) with Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67), cutting across 15 revenue villages. Once operational, the corridor is expected to significantly ease the load on critical stretches such as Gandhipuram, Ukkadam and Mettupalayam Road, providing an alternative route for trucks and long-distance travellers.

But the project has grappled with obstacles since its launch in August 2023. A shortage of suitable soil, strong opposition from farmers over sourcing earth from Chinnavedampatti lake area, rising construction material costs, labour shortage and weather-related disruptions have all pushed timelines further.

Phase 1 of the project, covering 11.80 km from Madukkarai to Madampatti, is nearly 95% complete. This stretch passes through Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam and Theethipalayam, and though major works are completed, essential finishing tasks remain. The Rs 250-crore Phase 1 of the project was originally scheduled for completion in August 2025, after which officials planned to shift focus to Phase 2. The completion was later revised to November. However, as the works are yet to be finished, the completion has been pushed to the second week of January.