Ditwah weakens into well-marked low pressure area, brings widespread rains in Chennai

Parts of North Chennai received yet another heavy spell on Tuesday night with Ennore recording the highest rainfall of 13.5 cms followed by Wimco Nagar where 11.8 cms of rain was recorded. The Southern parts of the city were, however, not too far behind. According to Chennai corporation data, Medavakkam also received heavy spells of rain, recording 10.5 cms while Pallikaranai recorded around 9 cms.

Parts of Ramanathapuram also received rainfall in the period from 8:30 am on Tuesday to 5:30 am on Wednesday with the observatory in Tondi (Ramanathapuram) recording 9.5 cms of rain.

The system is expected to further weaken into a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours.