Illegal sex determination gang busted, three held in TN

SALEM/KRISHNAGIRI: An illegal prenatal sex determination gang, which operated a mobile scan unit across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, was busted by a five-member special medical team at Vazhapadi in Salem using a decoy in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Three persons — R Venkatesan (43) of Cuddalore, and Vazhapadi residents Latha (43) and Sakthivel — were later arrested by the Vazhapadi police under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act for allegedly operating the unit.

Officials said Venkatesan, who has studied only up to Class 12, learnt to operate ultrasound equipment by watching YouTube videos. He had allegedly bought an old scan machine from Mettupalayam, fixed it inside a car and travelled from town to town, using local intermediaries to contact pregnant women via phone.

The gang allegedly travelled through several districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram, collecting up to Rs 30,000 from pregnant women to illegally disclose the sex of the foetus in violation of PCPNDT Act.

Acting on a tip-off, health officials from Salem and Krishnagiri districts kept surveillance in Belur near Vazhapadi early on Tuesday.