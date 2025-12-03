Lighting of lamp on hill centuries-old ritual, nothing wrong in it: Madurai MP Nainar

MADURAI: Questioning the objections raised by Madurai MP and CPM leader Su Venkatesan, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday said there is nothing wrong in lighting lamps on Thiruparankundram hill, as it is a traditional religious practice followed for centuries.

On Monday, Su Venkatesan, in a post on ‘X’ had said certain groups were attempting to turn the lighting of Karthigai deepam into a “riot lamp” and the secular government in Tamil Nadu will fight against such communal politics.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said the devotees had approached the court only to resume a long-standing ritual that was halted due to certain issues. “This ritual is rooted in their faith and individuality. The Hindus went to court seeking permission to light the lamp on the hill since it was a routine religious event carried out for centuries. After examining the case, the court allowed it. What problem does Su Venkatesan and his party have with it?” he asked.

On speculation over former BJP state president K Annamalai launching a new party, Nagenthran said, “Annamalai is one of BJP’s top leaders in Tamil Nadu. I am the president today; tomorrow, someone else may be. But I firmly believe Annamalai will never start a new party.”

Criticising the DMK government, he said the issues within the AIADMK are superficial and will have no real impact, and accused the ruling party of failing to deliver on key promises. On the possibility of AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran re-entering the NDA, Nagenthran stated, “Though I hold friendly talks with him, there is nothing beyond that. He has already left our alliance.”